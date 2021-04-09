FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Fort Worth are on the hunt for a man who went on a shopping spree after stealing several credit cards out of a vehicle.
The theft happened on April 1 in the 2800 block of N.W. 28th Street.
The suspect used the cards to make purchases at a number of businesses in northwest and east Fort Worth.
The photo above shows the unidentified suspect using a card at the outdoor ATM of the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road.
The suspect was driving a gray-colored Ford F-150 pickup.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft is asked to call 817-392-4691.