By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 44-year-old victim was found shot in a road in a Grand Prairie neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of North Bent Tree Trail at around 9:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, Todd Brookes, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect, 27-year-old Cain Garcia, was found in a nearby home and arrested without incident. Police said they learned Garcia and Brookes were involved in some sort of dispute that led to the shooting.

Cain Garcia mugshot (Source: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Further details were not immediately released. Garcia is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

