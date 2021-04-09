GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 44-year-old victim was found shot in a road in a Grand Prairie neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of North Bent Tree Trail at around 9:15 p.m.
Arriving officers found the victim, Todd Brookes, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The suspect, 27-year-old Cain Garcia, was found in a nearby home and arrested without incident. Police said they learned Garcia and Brookes were involved in some sort of dispute that led to the shooting.
Further details were not immediately released. Garcia is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.