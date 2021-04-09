LONDON (CBS NEWS) — Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the royal family announced Friday. He was 99.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the family said in a statement.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
He had been hospitalized in February and underwent surgery for a heart condition. He and the queen were married for over 73 years.
