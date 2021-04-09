NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Great Britain, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family, The Firm

LONDON (CBS NEWS) — Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the royal family announced Friday. He was 99.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the family said in a statement.

He had been hospitalized in February and underwent surgery for a heart condition. He and the queen were married for over 73 years.

