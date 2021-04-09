NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a beautiful, sunny Thursday, clouds have rolled back in ahead of our next storm system arriving tonight. That storm continues to strengthen as it marches towards the Central Plains. An associated cold front will move through North Texas tonight and ahead of it, we must monitor our next threat for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Not all of North Texas will see storms or even rain today, but where storms develop, severe activity will be likely. Weather models remain in a bit of disagreement on this event thanks to a “cap” that will be in place across the area for much of the afternoon. That is to say, the ability for our atmosphere to fully tap into the available instability is uncertain at this time. So the severe threat from around 3 PM to about 8 PM is conditional. Storms would likely be isolated in this timeframe and form just ahead of a dry line near the I-35 corridor with large hail (up to golf ball-size) being the main threat.

Confidence is higher that we’ll see scattered strong-severe storms develop just ahead of the cold front tonight from 8 PM until around midnight. The area most likely to be impacted would be locations east of I-35E. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern where gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible.

