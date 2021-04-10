DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services is today reporting 275 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Dallas County, 221 confirmed cases and 54 probable cases.

“Today we report 275 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases by date of test collection for CDC week 13 is 197. This is down from 219 for week 12 of 2021. The number of deaths reported this week was 106, the same as reported in the prior week; however, when you look at the daily average of new confirmed and probable deaths by CDC week, you can see a significant decline,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it. Simply sign up at http://www.DallasCounty.org and you will receive a same day appointment or an appointment for the following day. Likewise, there are more and more places to get the vaccine like CVS, Kroger, and other pharmacies. I hope everyone enjoys the beautiful spring weather and spends time with people that they love. One of the best ways to help our community and the people that you love is to get vaccinated and encourage those who you have influence over to get vaccinated so that we can get COVID-19 behind us.”

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

A total of 3,697 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.