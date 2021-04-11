DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was found shot inside a hotel room in the Love Field area of Dallas early Sunday, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at the Hawthorn Suites on Brookriver Drive at around 1:35 a.m.
The victim, later identified as Tony Evans, Jr, was transported to a hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. A motive is also unknown.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3646. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.