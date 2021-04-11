WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found dead inside an abandoned school in Parker County Sunday evening and their deaths are being investigated as murders, authorities said.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a possible shooting at an abandoned school with an unknown address. Sheriff’s deputies began searching various areas within the county that matched the location’s description from the caller.
Eventually, deputies went to a location in the 4200 block of North FM 52 in the community of Whitt and found two deceased males. Their identities have not yet been released.
“It appears the two males may have died from homicidal violence,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. “The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, our investigators are gathering facts and are attempting to locate possible witnesses regarding this case. As further details become available, we will release additional information.”