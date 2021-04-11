DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after 17-year-old Tony Evans, Jr., a Lancaster High School football player and University of Wyoming recruit, was shot inside a hotel room in the Love Field area of Dallas early Sunday.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the Hawthorn Suites on Brookriver Drive at around 1:35 a.m.

Arriving officers learned a shooting had taken place and that the victim, Evans, was taken to a hospital, where he died. A second shooting victim, who is currently stable at the hospital, was also reported.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. A motive is also unknown.

Last season, Evans had 13 catches, 268 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver for Lancaster High School. He committed to the University of Wyoming on Feb. 3, 2021.

The University of Wyoming head football coach released a statement on the death of the Lancaster native: “Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” said coach Craig Bohl. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in anyway we can.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3646. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.