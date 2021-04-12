DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a first-grade teacher from Lakewood Elementary School for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Police arrested Kevin Rayo, 26, on Monday morning, April 12.
“Due to the nature of his position and involvement in the community, we are releasing this statement to notify parents and the general public,” Dallas Police said in a news release.
Anyone having additional information involving Rayo, or believes their child may have been victimized by him, is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Squad at 214-275-1300.
CBS 11 has reached out to Dallas ISD for a statement.