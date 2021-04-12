DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Speeding and Racing Task Force (SRTF) continued concentrated enforcement, April 4 – 11, cracking down on erratic drivers.
Officers conducted 224 traffic stops, issued 221 citations, and made 6 felony arrests, 22 misdemeanor arrests, and seized 4 guns during this period.
On Sunday, April 11, officers saw someone attending a reckless driving event while waving a gun around.
The officers conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle he was in and arrested him for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
This is at least the third time this individual has been arrested by the SRTF, police said.
Also Sunday, officers saw two drivers speeding and attempting to outdistance each other.
Officers were able to get both vehicles stopped and arrested one driver for two counts of child endangerment and racing on highway/roadway and the other driver for racing on highway/roadway.
Overall weekend totals from the SRTF's inception (February 19 – April 11) are as follows: