HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver Houston Police said tried to run from a southwest Houston crash that killed a 5-year-old boy early Sunday morning, April 11, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Sebastian Matta, 26, was behind the wheel of a BMW, when he struck a Nissan Sentra with the boy and the boy’s father inside.

The 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Houston Police said the victim’s father was driving southbound on Fountain View Drive when, having the green light, he entered the Southwest Freeway service road intersection.

The Nissan was then struck by a BMW 545i sedan traveling northbound on the service road.

The crash caused the Nissan to roll over.

According to witnesses, the BMW’s driver, Matta, tried to run off, but those witnesses stopped him.

Matta appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The father of the child who was killed suffered minor injuries.