TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was an evening crash that backed up traffic well into the next morning. Drivers in Fort Worth were stuck on northbound Interstate-35W after an accident and fire sent smoke billowing.
An 18-wheeler involved in the accident, near East Morningside Drive, caught fire and caused a large fluid spill. The driver was not seriously injured, but was taken to a nearby hospital.
The crash happened around 8:30 Sunday evening and had the highway closed until just before 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Police say several other people were hurt in the crash, but none of their injuries were serious.