NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, fuel spill, highway closed, I-35W Crash

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was an evening crash that backed up traffic well into the next morning. Drivers in Fort Worth were stuck on northbound Interstate-35W after an accident and fire sent smoke billowing.

An 18-wheeler involved in the accident, near East Morningside Drive, caught fire and caused a large fluid spill. The driver was not seriously injured, but was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash happened around 8:30 Sunday evening and had the highway closed until just before 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say several other people were hurt in the crash, but none of their injuries were serious.

CBSDFW.com Staff