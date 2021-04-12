PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Will Zalatoris didn’t win the Masters last weekend, but the Plano resident and Trinity Christian Academy alumnus made sure his debut appearance in Augusta was memorable.

Zalatoris’ second place finish impressed everyone, but his former high school golf coach.

That’s because Marshall Edwards knew Zalatoris could compete with the best in his world.

“Knowing Will, and how poised he is and watching him play for years, I knew that he could do it,” Edwards told CBS 11 Sports.

Edwards coached Zalatoris for four years on the TCA Golf Team.

He tells CBS 11 Sports that the Masters runner up remains close to the program.

Zalatoris has proven to be quite a mentor for the Trojans both on the course, and off it.

The national spotlight only inspires the TCA Golf Team even more.

“He’s a huge inspiration” TCA Freshman Aidan Dortch said, “It makes me want to push that much harder.”

“It’s inspiring because it’s something I would like to do, so it’s cool to see him do it.” TCA Junior Weston McCabe added.

Jack Morrison summed up what Zalatoris means to Trinity Christian Academy this way:

“I think he’s someone we can all look up to. Try to model his game a little bit, and model who he is as a person. Because who he is as a person is greater than who he is as a golfer and that’s awesome.”