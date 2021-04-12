TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 90s is the latest, and only COVID-19 death in Tarrant County for April 12.
He was from Forest Hill and had underlying health conditions.READ MORE: Severe Weather Possible As Cold Front Moves Through North Texas
Tarrant County now has 3,357 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 245,646 people have recovered, according to Tarrant County Public Health.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.READ MORE: Multiple People Shot, Including Police Officer At Tennessee High School
On April 12, Tarrant County Public Health informed residents that they had completed issuing appointments, to all registrants, on its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.
And from 3:30-5 p.m., the Arlington Fire Department accepted the first 1,000 walk-ups at Lot 10 of AT&T Stadium (off Randol Mill Rd) to receive a single-dose Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.MORE NEWS: Texas Senators Cornyn, Cruz Honor NCAA Basketball Champion Baylor Bears With Senate Resolution