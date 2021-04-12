AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas has been hovering under 3,000 so far this month — the lowest levels since last June, according to data from the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday, April 12, that there were 2,823 people with the coronavirus hospitalized on Sunday, the most recent day data was available.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has decreased by 481, a decrease of 12%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
State officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
According to data from Johns Hopkins, Texas has had 49,225 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.
About 32% of the population in Texas has received at least one dose a vaccine for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Almost 20% of Texas residents have have completed their vaccination.
