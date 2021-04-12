WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced on Monday, April 12, a resolution in celebration and recognition of Baylor University’s 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship title.
Upon introduction of this resolution, Sen. Cruz said, “I am proud to honor Baylor men’s basketball team for bringing home to Waco an incredible victory. This one-of-a-kind team showcased the competitiveness and dedication of Texans throughout the tournament, and they will no doubt continue to be a serious contender for seasons to come. Sic ‘em Bears!”
The Bears beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 last Monday night in Indianapolis to win their first national title in men’s basketball.
READ THE FULL RESOLUTION HERE