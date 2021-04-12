NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a challenging school year, area districts are navigating their way back to normal, but some are asking what normal should now look like.

“We’re coming off what’s been a rough year for everyone,” said Clint Bond, Fort Worth ISD’s Communications Director.

The district on Monday, April 12, began surveying families online about their expectations for next fall.

“We haven’t gotten any guidance from TEA, but in an effort to be ahead of the game, do you want your children to be in virtual classes or do you want them in in person classes?” said Bond, of the survey.

The district also wants to know if parents prefer their children continue wearing masks and how they’d feel about extending the next school year into late June.

“We all know students have experienced a learning loss and that has to be addressed at some point,” said Bond.

Garland and Richardson are both exploring the possibility of continuing to offer virtual learning as an option.

“We know that many families will prefer a virtual option if one is available” said Tim Clark, a spokesperson for Richardson ISD.

“Many of them have thrived and wished to continue,” wrote Sherese Nix Lightfoot with Garland ISD.

Clark says Richardson ISD is exploring the idea of an altogether separate school for students who want virtual learning.

Meanwhile in Dallas, the pandemic expedited the district’s existing plans for a hybrid school.

Students enrolling at the preparatory school on the former Stephen J Hay campus will attend in person two days a week and online the rest.

Virtual learning in the future, though, will look different.

Teachers will likely be assigned to work exclusively with online students, and classes would have their own specially designed curriculum, rather than one hastily pieced together in the midst of a pandemic.