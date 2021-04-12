NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Car Registration, DFW News, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Texas News, TxDMV, vehicle title

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If your Texas car registration is expired you only have a few days to get it renewed without penalty and possible citation.

After Wednesday, April 14 police will start ticketing drivers who do not have a current registration sticker.

READ MORE: Fiery Crash, Fuel Spill Close Lanes On Interstate-35W For Hours

It was last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to waive certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to COVID-19.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) wants drivers to complete any overdue transactions.

READ MORE: 2 People Found Dead Inside Abandoned School In Parker County

(credit: Texas Department of Motor Vehicles)

There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

  • Online at TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
  • By Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.
  • In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector.

Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

MORE NEWS: Tony Evans Jr., Lancaster Football Player And University Of Wyoming Recruit, Killed In Shooting At Dallas Hotel

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

  • Initial vehicle registration
  • Vehicle registration renewal
  • Vehicle titling
  • Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards
  • 30-day temporary permits

CBSDFW.com Staff