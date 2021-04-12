NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If your Texas car registration is expired you only have a few days to get it renewed without penalty and possible citation.
After Wednesday, April 14 police will start ticketing drivers who do not have a current registration sticker.READ MORE: Fiery Crash, Fuel Spill Close Lanes On Interstate-35W For Hours
It was last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to waive certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to COVID-19.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) wants drivers to complete any overdue transactions.READ MORE: 2 People Found Dead Inside Abandoned School In Parker County
There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration:
- Online at TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
- By Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.
- In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector.
Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.MORE NEWS: Tony Evans Jr., Lancaster Football Player And University Of Wyoming Recruit, Killed In Shooting At Dallas Hotel
The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:
- Initial vehicle registration
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Vehicle titling
- Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards
- 30-day temporary permits