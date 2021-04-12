GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Someone walked away with a cool million after winning the top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.
A resident of Jacksonville, Florida claimed the $1 million prize.
The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the One Stop Food Store, located at 1949 East Centerville Road in Garland.
The win was the fourth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.27.