DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in the city of Dallas have cancelled the start of a Meals on Wheels, COVID-19 vaccine joint effort due to concerns over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and new directives from the Centers for Disease Control.
The City of Dallas and the Visiting Nurses Association of Texas (VNA) were scheduled to start in-home vaccinations on April 13. But early Tuesday morning the FDA and CDC recommended pausing use of the vaccine. Officials said they made the decision out of an abundance of caution after six incidents of clotting happened in patients who’d received the vaccine.
Based on that guidance, the City chose to pause its in-home vaccine roll out until further notice.