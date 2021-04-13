OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – Derek Clark, a fourth-generation cowboy and 15-time National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc rider, passed away April 8, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Clark, 60, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1960 and began riding horses and competing before his rodeo career, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather. He competed as a saddle bronc rider from 1980 to 2000 and was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2018.
“We are grieved by the passing of Mr. Clark, who was not only a hero in the world of rodeo, but a true, multi-generational cowboy and part of the fabric of Oklahoma,” said Natalie Shirley, Museum President and CEO. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
We are saddened to share that Derek Clark, a fourth-generation cowboy and 15-time National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc Rider, passed away April 8, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Rodeo hero and part of the fabric of Oklahoma. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Aside from qualifying for 15 National Finals Rodeos, Clark also won the 1978 Oklahoma High School Saddle Bronc Riding Championship, the 1984 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Saddle Bronc Riding Title and 12 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Saddle Bronc Riding Championships.
“Clark’s contributions to modern rodeo will not be soon forgotten,” said John McBeth, Rodeo Historical Society President. “He was a force to be reckoned with in the arena and an example of the living heritage that is the American rodeo. Clark’s legacy will not be forgotten.”