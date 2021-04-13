PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police said one person died when three vehicles were involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning, April 13.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of W. Park Blvd.

When officers got there, one of the vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, was on its side and the driver was trapped.

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to extricate the man from the pickup and determined he was deceased.

The drivers of the other vehicles told first responders they were not hurt.

Based on the investigation and eyewitness accounts, police said the Toyota pickup and a 2019 Volvo were westbound in the 2900 block of W. Park Blvd when the driver of the Toyota turned in front of the Volvo.

The Toyota struck the Volvo and then spun out across the center median before striking a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling eastbound on W. Park Blvd.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Edward Dean Walker III of Plano.

The investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit is ongoing.