FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth firefighter was injured while rescuing a fire victim in the back of a home in East Fort Worth shortly after noon on Tuesday, April 13.
It happened in the 2600 block of Wilkinson Avenue at Beach Street.
Firefighters found light smoke showing from the rear of the home, went inside a detached garage and found a small fire.
Crews were quickly able to contain it, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a news release.
As crews searched the structure, they found a woman and brought her out.
During the rescue, firefighter Brandon McCulloch, a nine-year veteran of the department who is currently assigned to Station 14, suffered a respiratory injury.
He continues to make improvements and is expected to make a full recovery, the Fort Worth Fire Department said on Wednesday, April 14.
FWFD crews began immediate care to the victim who sustained burns and respiratory injuries and she was rushed by CareFlite to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.