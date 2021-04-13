TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced Tuesday that it will host a socially distanced America Strong concert at Dickies Arena on July 4th.

The one-night-only performance will feature more than 60 minutes of music from the FWSO and world-renowned opera singers, all conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

FWSO Board Chairman Mercedes T. Bass said, “I am so proud of how this organization has continued to perform live during this pandemic. The gift of live music continues to provide a healing power to communities during some of the most trying times.”

Beginning with John Stafford Smith’s “Star Spangled Banner,” patrons will be surrounded by a spirit of patriotism before moving to “Lightspeed – Fanfare for Orchestra” by Texas Christian University composer Kevin Day. While the rest of the program will remain under wraps until the day of the show, the FWSO crafted a lineup to bring together a diverse range of music, performers and composers.

Latonia Moore, Texas-raised Metropolitan Opera star soprano, and Morris Robinson, world renowned opera bass and former All-American college football player, will join the FWSO for the America Strong concert.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Morris Robinson and Latonia Moore to Fort Worth,” said FWSO president Keith Cerny, Ph.D. “I’ve worked with these extraordinary singers in the past and am thrilled to bring them into the Fort Worth community for a concert celebrating the strength of our great country.”

For those wanting to attend the event in person, tickets will be available to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on April 26, 2021.

