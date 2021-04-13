FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sysco company officials describe their company as, “The global leader in selling marketing and distributing food products to customers who prepare meals away from home. Our customer include restaurants, health care, and educational facilities, hotels and ball parks and zoos.”
Melina Torbett, the Senior Director for Human Resources at Sysco, said they have dozens of jobs they are looking to fill in North Texas at all skill levels.
“These jobs include CDLA and B delivery drivers, warehouse selectors, customer service representatives, production associates, meat packers, butchers, and more,” Torbett said.
The jobs are all full-time and the company prides itself in offering what they call competitive wages and an attractive benefits package.
“We do offer a comprehensive total awards package. Some of those include highly competitive pay and incentives, medical dental prescription life and disability coverage retirement benefits discount on Sysco stocks, as well as paid vacations and holidays,” said Torbett.
While some positions need proper certification and licensing other jobs can be learned upon hiring, and Sysco says they are happy to train.
"Most of our jobs don't require experience and we are absolutely invested in training our associates in order to grow their careers within the organization."
If you would like to apply, click here.