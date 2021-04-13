EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It took U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley only three days to arrest three alleged sexual predators and a MS-13 gang member in south Texas.
"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements," a representative for the agency said.
On April 9, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents arrested Salvadoran national Nelson Guzman-Gomez near Brownsville. Record checks showed he was convicted in Harris County for aggravated sexual assault with a child under 14 years old. Guzman-Gomez was convicted and sentenced to five years confinement.
Later that afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 14 illegal aliens near Hidalgo. A child was traveling by himself within the group. During processing, agents discovered that one of the men, a Honduran national had a prior arrest by the Brooklyn Park Police Department in New York in 2018. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct (a 3rd degree felony), convicted and sentenced to 1 year and three months confinement.
On Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias station arrested a man on a ranch near Falfurrias. He was attempting to circumvent the checkpoint, according to agents. Record checks revealed he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault in the 1st degree by the Englewood Police Department in Bergen, New Jersey. He was convicted and sentenced to 9 years confinement.
Agents also arrested alleged MS-13 gang member Mara Salvatrucha from El Salvador. Salvatrucha was taken to the McAllen Border Patrol Station where agents will interview him.