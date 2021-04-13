NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed man who robbed the A&M Kwik Mart located in the 2800 block of Burleson Retta Road.

The suspect was wearing a black long-sleeved sweatshirt, black Adidas sweat pants with white stripes, black tennis shoes, black/gray (possible Calvin Klein) backpack, black latex gloves and a black ski mask.(courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

The aggravated robbery happened the night of April 9.

Law enforcement describe the suspect as a Black male, in his early to mid-20’s. He was armed with a chrome Ruger 10-22 rifle with a 100-round magazine. He drove a 2016-2021 Red or Orange Jeep Renegade 4-door small SUV. He drove away in the vehicle west bound on Burleson Retta Road.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact Detective M. Smith with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817.884.1270 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 817.469.TIPS (8477).

