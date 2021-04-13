BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed man who robbed the A&M Kwik Mart located in the 2800 block of Burleson Retta Road.
The aggravated robbery happened the night of April 9.READ MORE: Patrol Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member, Convicted Child Sex Offenders Along Texas/Mexico Border
Law enforcement describe the suspect as a Black male, in his early to mid-20’s. He was armed with a chrome Ruger 10-22 rifle with a 100-round magazine. He drove a 2016-2021 Red or Orange Jeep Renegade 4-door small SUV. He drove away in the vehicle west bound on Burleson Retta Road.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver After Pedestrian Struck At Bus Stop
Anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact Detective M. Smith with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817.884.1270 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 817.469.TIPS (8477).MORE NEWS: Customs Agents Seize $50K+ In Meth Hidden Under 18-Year-Old's Clothing At Texas/Mexico Border