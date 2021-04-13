WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta is far from a homerun for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

MLB announced on April 2 that they were moving the All-Star Game and the amateur draft from Georgia following the passage of a bill imposing sweeping changes in voter laws.

“This past month we have seen the rise of the woke corporation. We have seen the rise of big business enforcing a ‘woke standard,’ ” said Sen. Cruz. “In the past month, these ‘woke corporations’ have decided to become the political enforcer for Democrats in Washington. They’ve made the decision to get in bed, even at the price of spreading disinformation.”

Now Cruz is calling for the removal of Major League Baseball’s immunity from anti-trust laws in response to the league’s decision.

“What prompted this legislation being introduced was Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia. It did so based on a pile of lies,” he said.

Cruz tweeted a video statement accusing the league of hypocrisy.

“This wasn’t about voting. It was about virtue signaling and punishment,” he said.

The @MLB has struck a real blow to the city of Atlanta. It is wrong. It is hypocritical. And it needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/IDsfLrr4mD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 13, 2021

U.S Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also support legislation ending the league’s special immunity from antitrust laws for the first time in almost a decade.