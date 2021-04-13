WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday, April 13, said he would pick the president of the American Statistical Association to lead the U.S. Census Bureau as it works toward releasing data from the 2020 census that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts.
If confirmed, Robert Santos, who is Mexican-American, would become the first person of color to serve as a permanent director of the Census Bureau, the nation’s largest statistical agency.READ MORE: Now Hiring: Food Distributor Sysco Looking To Fill Dozens Of Jobs In North Texas
Santos currently is vice president and chief methodologist at the Urban Institute.
The San Antonio native is an expert in survey sampling.READ MORE: What To Do If You Received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
He has 40 years of experience in survey design and social science and policy research.
The Census Bureau is in the middle of processing the numbers that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts following last year’s head count of every U.S. resident.
The statistical agency is set to release state population counts that will determine how many congressional seats each state gets this month and it will release more detailed data at smaller geographic levels as early as August.MORE NEWS: Driver Killed In Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In Plano
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)