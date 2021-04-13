NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Before Prince Banks was a starting guard for Waxahachie, he was a freshman in Mexia, Texas with a torn ACL and meniscus.

The Waxahachie junior recalled, “If it weren’t for my mom, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.” His mom, Aniquae, says “He kinda felt like everything was over with and I had to push him….like ‘we’re not giving up.'”

Now it’s Prince’s turn to make a difference for his mom. Aniquae, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, will need a double mastectomy in a couple months.

She says the hardest part has been leaning on her four kids, when she’s used to them leaning on her. Aniquae says it’s especially tough, “Being strong when I wanna break down and being strong when I want to crawl in the corner.”

The Waxahachie High Indians supported Ms. Banks by wearing pink socks. The biggest thing Prince has done to lift her spirits, is deliver three simple words — I love you.

Despite not knowing if the cancer has spread, and financial concerns with having no insurance, Aniquae has made a promise to her children. “I made up in my mind we’re gonna fight. And what better way to teach my kids to keep pushing?”

In the midst of the optimism Prince, a guard for Waxahachie, says there is certainly a fear factor and he’s very honest about what worries him the most. “Probably her not being here… just like her gone,” he said. “And [the idea] I won’t be able to see her again.”

But realize Aniquae taught her son that when you get knocked down, you get back up. She is convinced that “it’s going to be a lot of things that are going to come your way in life, but you have to keep going.” Something, we won’t forget.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover medical and household expenses as Aniquae undergoes treatment and surgery.