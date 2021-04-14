DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Making arrangements to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Dallas County just got a little easier.

Dallas County residents can now schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center through the Dallas County website.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has transitioned from the registration waitlist to a vaccination scheduler now that vaccine supply has increased and the waitlist has been depleted.

Additionally, residents who are 55 and older may receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Fair Park without an appointment or pre-registering on the website by going to Gate 10 or Gate 2 with a photo ID during operating hours.

“There is plenty of vaccine,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “What’s stopping you from getting yours this week?”

Dallas County residents can CLICK HERE to register and make an appointment for their vaccine.

They can also call 1-888-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) for an appointment.

If individuals have previously registered on the DCHHS waitlist but have not yet been contacted, it is possible information was incorrectly captured and they should re-register for a same-day or next-day appointment.

Dallas County is currently administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at Fair Park but on separate days.

For the vaccine calendar and daily operating hours, click here.

“We recognize that there are people who are not able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment and are in need of other ways to get access to the vaccine. This system is intended to make the pathway to getting vaccinated easier for Dallas County residents. We urge everyone in Dallas County to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” added Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.