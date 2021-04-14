SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple lanes of eastbound Highway 114 are closed after someone either dumped or lost many bags of medical waste between White Chapel and Carroll.

The debris includes used syringes, used gloves, tubing with blood in it and other contaminated things, according to police.

Cleaning Guys Environmental is cleaning up the Hazmat scene while TXDOT helps officers with traffic control.

Police said two lanes of the highway will remain closed until at least 1. p.m.

They advise drivers should “plan accordingly as traffic will inevitably back up into Trophy Club and beyond.”

TXDOT didn’t capture footage of the incident, according to police.