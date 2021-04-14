DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A former lieutenant governor of the State of Texas, David Dewhurst, is facing domestic violence charges after his arrest on April 13.

According to Dallas police, officers were sent to a disturbance call, in the 3300 block of West Mockingbird Lane, just after 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they were reportedly met by a woman who told them she had been physically assaulted by a man she knew.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 75-year-old David Dewhurst.

Dewhurst was taken into custody and charged with Assault Family Violence. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail just after midnight on April 14 and was released about 4 hours later.

The identity of the alleged assault victim has not been released.

The Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will be conducting the investigation.

Dewhurst held the office of Texas Lieutenant Governor from 2003 to 2015. He lost re-election to current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but lost in a primary runoff to Ted Cruz.

Last year Dewhurst’s then girlfriend was arrested in an alleged attack that broke two of his ribs. The incident happened in Harris County and the woman was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly person, but a grand jury declined to indict.