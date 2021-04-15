NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel — two cents less than last week and 99-cents more compared to last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.91 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.

In North Texas, drivers pulling in for a fill-up in Dallas are paying an average $2.52 per gallon, while folks in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving a penny — shelling out $2.51 for regular unleaded.

“Texas has the lowest statewide gas price average in the U.S. this week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.02 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Pump prices fell slightly, or stayed the same, week-to-week across Texas as demand for gasoline increased across the U.S. while regional supplies grew, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. demand level rose to nearly nine million barrels per day, the highest since late August 2020 when daily demand briefly broke higher than nine million barrels. Regional refinery utilization also rose to 86% from the week prior.