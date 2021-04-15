DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst pushed his girlfriend into a concrete bench as they struggled over a laptop, Dallas police said in an affidavit for his arrest.

Dewhurst 75, was booked into the Dallas County jail on a misdemeanor family violence charge Tuesday evening, April 13, and released early Wednesday on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

The charge stems from a struggle at a bus terminal Tuesday between Dewhurst and Leslie Caron, who has been in a relationship with the former politician for more than two years, according to the affidavit.

It’s the latest allegation of violence between them leading to criminal charges.

The affidavit says Dewhurst was boarding a bus when Caron remembered she had a laptop they shared and said so. Dewhurst began to chase her, trying to get the computer, and pushed Caron causing her to hit her head on a concrete bench, the document states. She then got back up and they allegedly continued to struggle.

Police said the altercation was captured on video and described Caron’s injuries as “pain sustained’ from hitting her head. After the officers arrived, she was taken to police headquarters for an interview, according to the affidavit.

Court and jail records do not list an attorney for Dewhurst. Lawyers who previously represented Caron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Caron, now 41, was arrested on charges of injuring Dewhurst after he called police when X-rays confirmed that two of his ribs had been broken. A grand jury later declined to indict her.

Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but lost in a primary runoff to Ted Cruz.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)