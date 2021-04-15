FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After three years of construction, the Fort Worth Zoo opened a new habitat for Asian elephants and an Asian rhino called Elephant Springs, a $32 million project.

The space is a part of a $100 million four-phase renovation that will eventually transform the look of the zoo all together.

Elephant Springs allows the seven elephants— which is a three-generation herd— to triple their space to enhance breeding, a 400,000 gallon river to relax, and a more convenient way for visitors to interact with them.

Elephant Springs is just the second phase of the zoo’s facelift.

The first phase focused on upgrading the African Savanna, a habitat for animals like ostriches, giraffes, and pelicans.

Phase three is dedicated to the big cats, this is called Hunters of Africa and Asian Predators.

Phase four caters to the monkey species along with the okapi and different birds— this is called Forest and Jungles.

The Fort Worth Zoo’s staffing says these renovations were meant to bring humans and animals closer together.

“We are here to give the community opportunities to see animals that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to see including critically endangered animals— very rare animals,” said Avery Elander, Assistant Director of Communications for the Fort Worth Zoo. “And so, giving the opportunity to have these touch points and interactions with these amazing animals will hopefully inspire them to learn more about animals, learn about their counterparts in the wild, and learn how they can conserve them for future generations!”

The Fort Worth Zoo is aiming to complete all renovations by 2026.