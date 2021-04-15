DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A manhunt is underway for Demetrius Davis, 25, after he allegedly shot into a car, striking a toddler in the leg.
The shooting happened on April 15 at the Watts Grocery Store on the corner of Rose Lane and King Road in Hackberry.
The child’s mother told Little Elm police that her sister was with her when Davis (who’s the sister’s boyfriend) drove up and shot at their car numerous times.
Davis then fled the scene.
The sister reported she had an argument with Davis earlier in the day.
Multiple agencies have joined Little Elm Police is their search for him.
The child was transported in stable condition to a Dallas-area children’s hospital.
His mother and her sister are from Richardson.
