By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:lockdown, officer-involved shooting, San Antonio Airport, San Antonio News, San Antonio Police

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was an officer-involved shooting at the San Antonio International Airport on Thursday, April 15.

As a precaution, the airport was put on lockdown, but San Antonio Police tweeted shortly before 3:00 p.m. there was no active threat to the public.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.

Some people who were at the airport went on social media to report they had been evacuated.

“Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment,” said Sanjay Kirpalani on Twitter.

Another person tweeted an image of a large crowd of people gathered outside the airport and said, “I think we are all safe.”

More to come.

