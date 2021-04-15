SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was an officer-involved shooting at the San Antonio International Airport on Thursday, April 15.

As a precaution, the airport was put on lockdown, but San Antonio Police tweeted shortly before 3:00 p.m. there was no active threat to the public.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.

Some people who were at the airport went on social media to report they had been evacuated.

“Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment,” said Sanjay Kirpalani on Twitter.

Just had to evacuate from San Antonio airport bc of an active shooter inside. Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment. Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3ULSp2yWkE — Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) April 15, 2021

Another person tweeted an image of a large crowd of people gathered outside the airport and said, “I think we are all safe.”

@Noticias60 After the shooting, this is what the lock down at the San Antonio Airport looks like, I think we are all safe. pic.twitter.com/OdHPVzkvq8 — Andrea (@amanriquezf) April 15, 2021

More to come.