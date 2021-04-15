DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seagoville’s own LaMarcus Aldridge is retiring from the NBA after 15 years in the league. The former seven-time All-Star and current Brooklyn Nets center announced via his Twitter account that he’s retiring due to having an irregular heartbeat.

“My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more,” Aldridge wrote. “The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was till one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first.”

The 35-year-old played college basketball for two seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He was selected second overall in the 2006 NBA draft. After spending nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, he signed with the Spurs in 2015.

Aldridge chose the Nets after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs after five and a half seasons.

Nets GM Sean Marks issued a statement in the wake of Aldridge’s announcement that read, in part: “The Nets organization fully supports LaMarcus’ decision, and while we value what he has brought to our team during his short time in Brooklyn, his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball. We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he has made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball.”

Statement from our GM Sean Marks on the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge: pic.twitter.com/3WKRJgAmpn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 15, 2021

Overall, Aldridge appeared in 1,029 career NBA games (985 starts) across 15 seasons with Portland (2006-15) and San Antonio (2015-21), averaging 19.4 points on 49.1% shooting from the field and 81.1% shooting from the free-throw line, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest.

A seven-time NBA All-Star (2012-16, 2018-19), Aldridge made five All-NBA teams (2010-11; 2013-16; 2017-18) and was an All-Rookie first team member. He ends his career as the Blazers’ all-time leader in rebounds (5,434) and defensive rebounds (3,698) while ranking in the top 10 in numerous other Blazers career statistical categories including points (third), blocks (fourth), field goals (third) and field goals attempted (third) and free throws made (fourth).