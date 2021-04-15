FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police say it started with a couple involved in a domestic disturbance while traveling in a car on a North Texas highway and ended with a woman dead.
It was just before 3:00 a.m. on April 15 when officers were sent to the scene of an accident in the 2700 block of the West Freeway (Interstate-30).
The call went out as an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived they say they learned a couple was fighting while driving along the interstate and crashed their vehicle. After the accident the pair got out and continued arguing while standing on the freeway.
At some point another vehicle traveling on the interstate slammed into a woman involved in the argument. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured in the crash. The driver that hit the woman stayed at the scene until police arrived. No word on if that individual was face any charges.