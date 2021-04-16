EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested three illegal aliens with prior convictions for sexual crimes against children.
Two of the men were traveling in separate groups where there was a child or children without guardians.
On April 12, Brownsville Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of nine illegal aliens in Brownsville. During processing, agents discovered that a Honduran national, had a conviction in Watonwan County, Minnesota for criminal sex conduct with a victim under 13 years old, a 2nd degree felony.
Two days later, McAllen Border Patrol agents said they apprehended a group of 15 illegal aliens near Hidalgo. Record checks revealed, Juan Carlos Godoy-Velasquez, a Honduran national, had a prior arrest by the Winchester, Virginia, Police Department in 2018, according to the border agency. He was charged at the time with aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. The man was convicted and sentenced to five years confinement. Border agents reported that within the group were two children traveling without a guardian.
Then, on Thursday, April 15, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 15 illegal aliens near Roma. During processing, it was discovered that an El Salvadoran national had a prior arrest by the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Police Department in 2016. He was charged with aggravated child molestation. The man was convicted and sentenced to five years confinement. Similar to what happened in Hidalgo two days prior, within the group was a child traveling without a guardian.
