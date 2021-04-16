SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a lost, plush bunny rabbit’s home.
The pink and yellow luvee was found in the rain on a bench in Bob Jones Park on Wednesday, April 15.
"It looks loved. It looks lost. It looks like it just betrayed a cowboy and space ranger and then tried to murder them at the Tri-County Landfill incinerator. But it didn't. It's not Lotso," the department shared on their Facebook page. "We imagine someone misses this thing very much and has maybe shed some tears over its disappearance."
If you know who the “eyeless rabbit bear thing” belongs to, police ask you contact them via social media.
They also ask that you not "send everything you find in town," since locating a lost stuffed animal's owner isn't something they do often.