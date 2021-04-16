ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old was shot and critically wounded after fight with his brother Friday night, April 16, in Alvarado, police said.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Rene Drive.
Alvarado Police Chief Brad Anderson said the wounded teen was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
There’s no word on his condition as of 10:30 p.m.
After the shooting, police said the victim’s brother barricaded himself inside the home for about 30 to 45 minutes, but did come out and was arrested.
He’ll be booked into the Johnson County Jail.
Police are not sure what the motive for the shooting was and they don’t know if the suspect is the victim’s older or younger brother.