DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Tony Evans Jr., a 17-year-old Lancaster High School student-athlete and University of Wyoming recruit, was shot and killed last weekend. Thursday police arrested an 18-year-old for the murder.
Keyshawn Evanta Harris was arrested April 15 and booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000. Police have released little information about Harris, where he was found, and what lead them to him as a suspect.
It was on April 11 when Evans and another person was shot inside a hotel room near Dallas Love Field Airport. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but Evans died from his injuries.
Evans, a standout football player at Lancaster High, had signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Wyoming. Last season the teenager had 13 catches, 268 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Wyoming's football coach, Craig Bohl, released a statement after learning of the young recruit's death that said, in part, "We are so sad to hear of Tony's passing. We have been in contact with Tony's family and are here to support them in anyway we can."
Coach Bohl said he plans to travel to North Texas to attend Evans’ funeral. Details on the service are pending.