DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding Dee Tankersley, 84, who was last seen in downtown Dallas on April 13.
Tankersley was last seen walking in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. He may be confused and in need of assistance.
Police described him as White, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes. Tankersley was wearing a black coat, maroon shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts may call 911 or Dallas police at 214.671.4268 and refer to case 065021-2021.