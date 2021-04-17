DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A search for answers continued in South Dallas Saturday as a family and community want information related to the shooting death of a University Park father.

Dallas police investigators say 53-year-old Chris Murzin was driving on Interstate-20 on Feb. 11, 2021, when he was shot. His vehicle crashed and he was found near the Polk Street exit and later died. Police say they suspect road rage because a 911 caller saw a silver SUV following Murzin’s black SUV.

On Saturday, the effort to find that silver SUV and Murzin’s killer ramped up. Family and friends distributed fliers and posted signs in the South Dallas area where the shooting took place to notify the community that the reward for information is now up to $50,000.

“No one should be able to get away with murder, especially someone that was as fabulous as my husband,” Christina Murzin, Chris’ wife said.

CBS 11 I-Team reporter Ginger Allen spoke with Christina Murzin earlier this year about her husband.

In that conversation, Christina described how Chris was a devoted and loving father to their three children Caroline, Dutch and Jack.

“Chris was Jack’s biggest champion for sure,” she described.

Christina said the 53-year-old dad dedicated his whole life to make sure that Jack’s life was as normal as possible.

Jack, 21, has been in a wheelchair his whole life and has special needs.

“Chris and Jack had a very special bond and I know Jack will miss him very much,” Christina said.

Their family is still pleading for answers and hoping someone with information will come forward.

“I’m hoping for justice,” Christina said. “Because Chris deserves justice, and no one deserves to die the way he did.”

Longtime friends like Kurt Mittendorf join the family in their search for Chris’ killer.

“It is very important for people to spread the word and to let people know that this person’s death should not go unaccounted for,” Mittendorf said. “Especially not over something as trivial as road rage. It’s absolutely inexcusable… unforgivable.”

Earlier this year, CBS 11 News spoke with detective Tonya McDaniels about the case.

“It seemed like a little road rage,” McDaniels said. “They are going in and out of traffic and finally this silver SUV catches up to the black SUV and pulls up to the side of them. And (the 911 caller) sees the gun fire a shot into the black SUV on the driver’s side and then the black SUV wrecks out.”

Chris Murzin was in that black SUV and now his friends and family members want anyone with information on the silver SUV to speak up.

“This person who did this, knows that he did it. He is very well aware of it and I have no doubt in my mind that he has done his research and realizes what he has done,” Mittendorf said.

“Hopefully, he has probably made the mistake of telling somebody and that somebody needs to come forward and not just for the $50,000… but they need to come forward because it is the right thing to do.”

“Nobody should get away with murder,” Christina said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Dallas Police Department. Information can be sent to the Dallas Police Department by contacting Homicide Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236.

Crime Stoppers is also paying up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.