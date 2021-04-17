DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after police say she was shot by her boyfriend at a hotel in the southeastern part of Dallas early Saturday.
Police say they responded to the shooting just before 12:15 a.m. at a Super Seven Inn in the 9600 block of C F Hawn Freeway and found the victim, 30-year-old Lexia Lafon Kimberling, with a gunshot wound.
Kimberling was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 24-year-old Santiago V. Dominguez, was taken into custody and interviewed by a homicide unit, police say.
He was later taken to Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. Further details on the incident have not been released as the investigation continues.