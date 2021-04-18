ALVARADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old has died after he was shot by his brother during a fight in Alvarado Friday night, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1200 block of Rene Drive.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital, where he died early Saturday.
The suspect, Eduardo Colmenero, barricaded himself inside the home for about 30 to 45 minutes before surrendering, according to police. He was booked into the Johnson County Jail.
Further details on the shooting have not been released as the investigation continues.
Alvarado is about 27 miles south of Fort Worth.