DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two students were injured in a shooting on the University of North Texas campus Sunday morning, and police said the incident may have involved a fraternity and an unknown group.
UNT police said they responded to the report in the early morning hours in the 1000 block of Maple Street and learned of an altercation between two groups that escalated to gunfire.
One student was treated and released at a hospital, while another remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe the incident was isolated and that they do not know how many individuals were involved. Further details have not yet been released.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call UNT police at 940.369.8477.