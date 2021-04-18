NASHVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington native Maren Morris grabbed her second award of the night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.
Morris won Female Artist of the Year, beating out artists like Miranda Lambert and Ashley McBryde.
It was her second award Sunday night after she won Song of the Year for “The Bones.”
#ACMawards nominee @MarenMorris and her hubby @RyanHurd have us falling in love all over again! 😍🎶 Watch @CBS or @paramountplus now to see the rest of the night's performances! pic.twitter.com/0FERInLCO5
Earlier in the show, she performed “Chasing After You” with her husband and fellow country singer Ryan Hurd.