By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Maren Morris

NASHVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington native Maren Morris grabbed her second award of the night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

Morris won Female Artist of the Year, beating out artists like Miranda Lambert and Ashley McBryde.

It was her second award Sunday night after she won Song of the Year for “The Bones.”

Earlier in the show, she performed “Chasing After You” with her husband and fellow country singer Ryan Hurd.

